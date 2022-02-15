Cops pose as buyers, bust parakeet trading racket

Successful infiltration into WhatsApp groups helped the Varthur police arrest two men involved in the trading of Alexandrine parakeet chicks.

A police team posed as buyers and tracked the group’s activities before nabbing its members. They rescued 26 chicks. Trading in and keeping parakeets as pets is illegal under the Protection of Wildlife Act.

Bharath and Akshith, the two men arrested, said they had sourced the birds from Tamil Nadu, and were selling them to customers online, police told Metrolife. “We have handed over the rescued chicks to the Bannerghatta rescue centre,” a senior policeman says.

An uninterrupted demand and supply chain keeps the trade alive.

The poachers and smugglers get busy between January and March as this is the peak season when the parakeets hatch, says Sharath Babu, wildlife activist.

“They are well-versed in the art of tracking, poaching and nursing the chicks till they are sold off in the market. If they manage to catch 60, about 30 die but they make a killing by selling the rest,” adds Sharath.

A pair of parakeets is sold for Rs 4,000 to Rs 8,000. Birds trained to talk are sold for 10 times the amount. The trade flourishes in many cities of Andhra Pradesh, besides Chennai and Bengaluru, adds the investigating officer. “The forest officials of these two regions must strengthen the enforcement to stop the smuggling and trading of parakeets,” he adds.

“The birds are smuggled by bus and train. The traders work in tandem, with bus drivers and railway officials, and bribe them with a few thousands,” says the officer.

The trade is offline initially. The smugglers start with known sources and sell only to their contacts. Once their network grows, they start doing business online.

“They keep a close watch on the buyers. They know the genuine from the fake and can easily spot a trap. So it was a challenge to lay a trap,” adds the officer.

Dr Shekhar Kumar Niraj, PCCF and chief wildlife warden, Tamil Nadu, who has been handling this case, says only a rapid response system can bust the trade of illegal birds. “The police need more hands to catch such gangs and require specialised training to track down the culprits,” he adds.

“These birds are expensive and need a lot of care and attention. Neglecting them could lead to their death. People must stop buying these birds and allow them to live in the wild, where they belong,” adds Sharath.

Chicks are fed baby food

The traders track where the birds lay eggs and keep a close watch on them. Parakeets usually drill a hole in a palm tree and lay eggs inside. The poachers maintain a calendar of when the eggs are laid and when they will hatch. On the expected date, they climb these trees and take away the chicks. “They feed them with baby food and keep them alive and healthy, only to sell them later,” explains Sharath.