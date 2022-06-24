Countdown begins for DH-ABC bikers’ meet on Sunday

Motorbiking community in Bengaluru is gearing up to meet at the DH-ABC India World Motorcycle Day on June 26.

The day starts with a traffic awareness ride from Global Malls in Rajajinagar at 6 am. It will be followed by an expo at Jayamahal Palace Hotel, featuring stalls dedicated to electric vehicles and riding accessories, workshops on bike maintenance, and fun activities and competitions.

Panel discussions are also lined up. ‘Obey Traffic Rules’ will bring B R Ravikanthe Gowda, joint commissioner of police, traffic, in conversation with members of the Association of Biking Community (ABC) India. They will discuss road safety protocols and the community’s demand for dedicated lanes for two-wheeler riders.

ABC was formed in 2015 with exactly this motto: Born to ride responsibly. Srinidhi S Hebbur and Oswald Earnest were among the founder-members and Shylesh Mallikarjuna and Satish Rao continued the legacy. Today, ABC India is an umbrella organisation of over 80 biking clubs.

Srinidhi, a legal consultant who is the director of ABC currently, looks back: “Unlike in foreign countries, there was no registered motorbiking organisation in India back then. Two, we wanted to break the stereotype that bikers drive rashly. In fact, we buy the most scientifically-designed safety gear.”

Female bikers will lead the ‘Women on Saddle’ session. Whether it is going on cross-country rides or biking to the 5,359-m high Khardung La pass in Leh or fixing the bikes mid-way, there is nothing that women riders cannot do. These bikers will share their experiences to drive the point home.

The DH-ABC India World Motorcycle Day 2022 event has Indian Oil XP 95 as its presenting sponsor. It is held in association with Ceat Tyres and Suzuki Motorcycles, 6 K Isle of Man (accessories partner), Lulu Group International (fashion show partner), Manipal Hospitals (health partner), Royal Enfield (traffic awareness partner), Coca-Cola (hydration partner), and Unibic (snack partner).

DH-ABC India World Motorcycle Day 2022 on June 26, 8 am to 6 pm, at Jayamahal Palace Hotel. For details and registration, visit abc-india.org