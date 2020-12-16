Covid-19 focus is now on home care

Nine months into the pandemic, doctors in Bengaluru are saying mild and asymptomatic Covid-19 positive cases are best treated at home.

Many hospitals had introduced homecare packages in June-July, when the pandemic numbers were peaking and hospital beds weren’t available

easily.

That crisis has eased. But with talk of a second wave being around the corner, hospitals are again geared up with packages for home treatment.

Typically, the packages cover online doctor consultations and nurse interactions.

How affordable are these packages? Metrolife found corporate hospitals charging between Rs 12,000 and Rs 19,000 for a 14-day package.

Some options, such as the ones offered by medical care apps, are cheaper.

MFine

On teleconsulting mobile app MFine, plans start at Rs 350 a day. Included are guidelines for caregivers, an itinerary, and free delivery of medicines.

RxDx

Healthcare chain RxDx provides packages for seven, 11 and 15 days. They are priced at Rs 2,450, Rs 5,000, and Rs 5,850. “Equipment for monitoring like a thermometer, oximeter and BP apparatus, can be rented against a security deposit of Rs 3,500. Patients can also buy the kit for Rs 4,900,” says a staff member.

Ubiqare

The primary package on this app is priced at Rs 4,200, and includes a doctor talking to the patient every alternate day and a nurse checking vitals every day.

An advanced care package comes for Rs 6,000, and includes teleconsultation with a pulmonologist.

An advanced restorative package, at Rs 7,000 includes nutrition and rehab therapy.

“A care kit priced at Rs 4,000 is packed with a pulse oximeter, a digital thermometer and masks,” a staffer says.

Corporate hospitals

A plan called Stay i@Home by Apollo Homecare offers a basic plan for Rs 300 a day and an advance plan for Rs 600. A home kit comes for Rs 5,999, with a pulse oximeter, disinfectant, antibacterial wipes, gloves, 60 masks and 10 waste disposal bags.

The Aster Home Isolation Care plan is priced at Rs 8,000 for 14 days. It includes alternate day video consultations with a doctor and telephonic reviews twice a day with a nurse. Its care kit is available for Rs 4,500.

At Fortis, a 17-day home quarantine programme costs Rs 8,000, and comes with app-based self-monitoring.

Columbia Asia Hospital, Hebbal, provides a package for Rs 15,000 for 14 days. A Covid-19 kit is included.

Dr Hirenappa Udnur, consultant-pulmonologist, says, “Hospital admission is only needed for sicker patients. Young and non-diabetic patients and those without comorbidities can be managed with teleconsultation and home isolation.”

Sakra Hospital has packages on offer for Rs 19,000 and Rs 9,500. The former includes more vital reviews and a medical kit.

Dr Subrata Das, senior consultant, internal medicine and diabetology, says, “Apart from convenience for the patient, homecare also protects them from other infections.”

Packages stopped

Some hospitals like Bangalore Hospital, South End Circle, have stopped their homecare packages. “That’s because Covid-19 cases have dropped,” a staffer says.

Caution

Doctors say anyone who experiences oxygen saturation below 95 or has breathlessness should go to a hospital.