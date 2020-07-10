Curfew not a problem for flyers

Anila Kurian
Anila Kurian
  Jul 10 2020
  • updated: Jul 11 2020, 00:09 ist

The night curfew in Bengaluru is not affecting passengers taking late-night and early morning flights. 

Last week, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced a full curfew on all Sundays till August 2. On weekdays, the curfew is between 8 pm and 5 am. 

Airlines are aware of the restrictions and are doing their bit to make things easy for flyers. An executive for Vistara said, “We haven’t scheduled any flight departures during the curfew.” However, some planes do land in Bengaluru after 8 pm. A representative of Indigo Airlines said, “Passengers need not worry because curfew timings don’t apply to air travellers.” 

Passengers with valid airline tickets are allowed to cross checkpoints on all days and throughout Sunday, says a spokesperson for AirAsia India. With a spike in Covid-19 cases in the city since last week, many have left in private vehicles for their hometowns. 

