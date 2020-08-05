'Dad resented Shakuntala Devi’s passion for theatre' 

'Dad resented Shakuntala Devi’s passion for theatre' 

Singer M D Pallavi digs out an amusing incident from the 1970s

Theres Sudeep
Theres Sudeep, DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • Aug 05 2020, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2020, 16:29 ist

Well-known singer M D Pallavi has recalled an interesting anecdote about Shakuntala Devi, the ‘human computer’ whose biopic is now streaming.

Shakuntala Devi was keen to act in plays, and did some stage shows with Pallavi’s grandfather A S Murthy as the narrator. 

Shakuntala’s father was against it. Pallavi says: ‘Every Saturday sweets would arrive from my great grandfather’s house. Once, my grandmother distributed the sweets and gave one to Shakuntala Devi. She took it home.”

It turns out the math genius’s father took the sweet to the police station and filed a complaint, saying Murthy’s family, living in Hanumanthanagar, was trying to poison her. Murthy, a popular radio and theatre personality, and his wife were called to the police station. The policeman questioning them looked around for the allegedly poisonous sweet.

“But they couldn’t find it. One of the cops then confessed he had eaten it up. The case was dismissed,” Pallavi says.
 “My grandfather was nicknamed ‘Akashavani Eeranna’ and his voice was popular on radio. He donned the character of a villager and discussed and debated many things. The show was a big hit.”

In Shakuntala’s shows with Murthy, people would give her complicated sums and she would solve them.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Shakuntala Devi
MD Pallavi

What's Brewing

The fertiliser that caused the Beirut blast

The fertiliser that caused the Beirut blast

Sacred soil, gold bricks: Contributions for Ram Mandir

Sacred soil, gold bricks: Contributions for Ram Mandir

How NASA astronauts describe noisy, jolting descent

How NASA astronauts describe noisy, jolting descent

The Lead: Rasika Dugal on her OTT release and the virus

The Lead: Rasika Dugal on her OTT release and the virus

Key figures of the Ayodhya Ram Temple movement

Key figures of the Ayodhya Ram Temple movement

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The colour of a conquest

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The colour of a conquest

 