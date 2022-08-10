Driving or stuck on a flooded road? Here’s what you can do

Flooded streets have become a daily reality for Bengaluru vehicle users. Metrolife asked some bike and car experts to share survival techniques for the season.

Syed Kaseem, two-wheeler mechanic and resident of Anepalya, says, “If it’s raining heavily, water can get into the carburetor and silencer. If the water is coming up to your ankle, you can still manage to ride slowly. But if it rises to your calf level, it is best to find a dry spot and wait,” he says.

In flooded basements, cars won’t face as much trouble as bikes. “Park the bike on the centre stand. This reduces the chances of water getting into the engine. If the water is rising, try and take the bike outside and park it outside, and on ground level,” he says.

Venkatesh, automobile mechanic and resident of Okalipuram, says the rainy season is riskier for bikers than for four-wheeler drivers as they have to balance on slippery roads, many of them dotted with potholes.

“It’s also more dangerous because water can splash on the face guard of the helmet and block visibility,” Venkatesh says.

In a car, don’t switch off the engine if you are stuck on a flooded road. “If you do, then water will go inside the silencer,” he says.

Ideally, you should drive your car in the first or second gear till you cross the flooded area. “If you use the third or fourth gear, it will result in the engine switching off by itself,” Venkatesh adds.

For your car

If you are caught on flooded roads, don’t switch off the engine, says Govindarajan L D, owner of Srinivasa Auto Garage, Yeshwanthpur.

His advice: Drive in the lower gears, and if the engine switches off, avoid restarting it. “Once the rain stops, get the vehicle towed away,” he says.

After driving out of the water, make sure you drive the vehicle slowly and pump the brakes at regular intervals to drain the water out, says Govindarajan. Switch off the air conditioner and open the windows a bit.

If you are trying to pull to a side, make sure you park in an open area and not under a tree.

Do’s and don’ts

Jyothish Babu, owner of at Asura Garage in JP Nagar, says drivers and riders must ensure that their tyres, brakes, and electrical parts are in good condition. In cars, check the wipers too.

Precautions for two-wheeler riders:

*Wear proper and brightly coloured rain gear.

*Keep your helmet visor clean.

*If the water is above the tyre level, don’t ride through.

*Make sure your insurance covers engine protection and natural calamities.

*After a wet ride, clean the vehicle dry before starting it again.

If stranded

If you are stuck in a car on a water-logged street with vehicles around you not moving, keep the engine on for as long as possible (how long depends on how much fuel you have in the tank). “Keep the air conditioning on and lower the windows to avoid being affected by poisonous gases,” Govindarajan says.

However, if you turn off the engine or it turns off by itself, don’t switch it on again. Sit in the car if the water level is not rising, or lock the vehicle and stay at a safe distance till the water recedes.