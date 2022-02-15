Exotic Magnolia grandiflora in full bloom on IISc campus

Exotic Magnolia grandiflora in bloom on IISc campus

The evergreen species is native to south-eastern USA, and the saplings in Bengaluru were planted 61 years ago

Nina C George
Nina C George, DHNS,
  • Feb 15 2022, 23:14 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2022, 01:48 ist
The Magnolia grandiflora tree, located on IISc campus, was planted by Queen Elizabeth on February 21, 1961. (Inset) A flower from the tree. Photo credit: Sharath Ahuja

The Magnolia grandiflora, also known as ‘tree lotus,’ is in full bloom on the Indian Institute of Science campus.

It begins flowering through July and September, and reaches its peak in February and March. 

While there are two magnolia grandiflora trees near the J N Tata statue, the other is located in Lalbagh, also on the campus. 

Sharath Ahuja, retired technical officer, IISc, who has been photographing the trees for a while, says the saplings were planted by Queen Elizabeth during her visit to the IISc campus on February 21, 1961. The trees are now 61 years old.

“This medium-sized evergreen tree is native to the South Eastern parts (Virginia, Central Florida and Texas) of the United States. It is popularly known as the southern magnolia,” he says. 

The genus is named Magnolia in honour of Pierre Magnol, a French botanist, with grandiflora derived from the Latin words grandis for ‘big’ and ‘flor’ for flower. Interestingly, the Hindi name is hima champa and it is called dodda-bili-sampige in Kannada.

Magnolia grows in any soil condition, says Dr K Sankara Rao, retired scientist, IISc, and author of the book, ‘IISc a Botanist’s Delight’.

He began studying the Magnolia tree as a hobby. “It is an ornamental tree with big, showy flowers that give out a lemony scent. It is a slow-growing tree. This is one among the very few trees brought in from overseas.”  

