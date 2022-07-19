Father-son open their home in B'luru for live shows

A theatre practitioner and filmmaker is hosting performances in his home in Bengaluru. He has organised nine events since 2021.

Limited access to performance venues during the lockdowns inspired Ranjan Kamath and his audio engineer-son Ahan to open their three-storey home in Koramangala for events. It is an extension of their performing arts organisation, Natakvalas.

“We want to find musicians who are making originals and give them a stage,” says Ahan, 22.

Since their inaugural music concert in 2021, they have hosted acoustic music gigs, movie screenings, plays (on sexual assault, labour and sexism), and theatre training for kids here.

“We are building a community of people to support artists and appreciate the performing arts,” he explains. The audience pays Rs 500 to Rs 700, which is later divided among the artists.

The father and son would like more homes in the city to open their doors to musicians, and host these intimate gatherings.

They also create immersive audio dramas out of popular texts like Mahatma Gandhi’s ‘Hind Swaraj’, which he wrote on a ship in 1909.

What to expect

Built in 1984, their three-storey home is spread over 3,000 sft. They have added a cinema projector in the basement for film screenings. Concerts are held in a hall on the ground floor. Theatre shows and workshops are conducted on the third floor.

The terrace is used for outdoor events. “The artistes need to bring only additional microphones and speakers,” informs Ranjan Kamath.

Look up @Natakvalas on Instagram, and @Natakvalas Performance Arts on YouTube.