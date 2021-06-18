Five books to read this Father’s Day

June 20 marks Father’s Day. It is a day to thank all fathers for their sacrifices, love, and efforts for their children.

Let us celebrate and make the day extra special by honouring our role models and superheroes by reading these heartwarming books from them and on them, to get a better understanding of what it truly means to be a father. The books are available on Amazon.

Things My Son Needs to Know about the World, Fredrik Backman

The author talks about the important elements of fatherhood and gives his son the necessary tools to stay strong in this world. Filled with letters and memoirs, he justifies how overprotective he is towards his son in a heartfelt and humorous way. The author doesn’t hesitate to speak about his flaws as a father and how he handled his mid-life crisis.

What a Daughter Needs from Her Dad: How a Man Prepares His Daughter for Life, Michael Farris

This is a powerful book that guides men on the kind of fathers they should be in the future. The author, a father of six daughters, highlights all phases that a girl faces in life such as friendship, dating, physical appearance, and the roles she has to adapt as a woman in the future. With some practical tips and tested principles, this 2004 book explains how a father should prepare his daughter to face life challenges.

Your Baby’s First Word will be DADA, Jimmy Fallon

The Emmy and Grammy award winner Jimmy Fallon hoped that his daughter’s first word be ‘Dada’ after reading through illustrations in the book. This 2016 New York Times best-selling book has enumerated stories on how daddy animals try to make their babies say ‘Dada’ but eventually fail. It is a hilarious and heartwarming book for all children to read and know about how every father feels when their little one calls them dad for the first time.

Looking for the Rainbow, Ruskin Bond

The author escapes from his boarding school when he was eight years old, to live with his father in Delhi. His conversations with his father during regular walks are highlighted in this book, which elucidates the past life of the author and the adventures he encountered during his stay with his father. This 2017 book is a heart-wrenching memoir of his father including many nostalgic episodes in between.

The Expectant Father: The Ultimate Guide for Dads-to-Be, Armin A Brott and Jennifer Ash

This is a classic book for those who are going to become fathers soon. The book highlights all aspects of fatherhood including financial struggles, physical and emotional battles, and others. The 356-page book is insightful as it carries interviews of psychologists, birth-class instructors who speak about the duties and role of the father in child growth, making it the ultimate guide for all fathers.