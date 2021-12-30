Heading to Cubbon Park? Keep these rules in mind

Located centrally and full of greenery, Cubbon Park is the go-to spot for a lot of Bengalureans to unwind. However, the park has certain rules and prohibitions, which officials say many are either not aware of or tend to overlook at the entrance, and these often become a source of disappointment at the last minute.

The fine ranges from Rs 100 to a little more but they prefer to warn the park-goers instead. Metrolife lists out what is allowed and what is not at the 197-acre Cubbon Park. Similar rules apply to Lalbagh Botanical Garden.

No games on the lawn

Recently, security guards asked two groups of youngsters to stop playing games like ‘Pass the ball’ and ‘Chain, Chain’ on the lawn inside the park. It is not allowed, they were told repeatedly.

“Public playgrounds are occupied with cricketers. Also, we don’t play competitively, so there is no question of hurting the park users. What is the rationale behind the rule?” 21-year-old Shiva Aditya from one of the said groups wants to know.

H T Balakrishna, deputy director of the horticulture department (Cubbon Park), says games are prohibited on the lawn area to protect the grass, plants and trees from damage. The department spends Rs 2.2 lakh per month on the irrigation and maintenance of the park.

It is not a new rule and comes from the Karnataka Government Parks (Preservation) Act, 1975, he adds. It applies to board games too. “You can sit on the bench and play them,” he says.

What’s allowed: You can play, skate, cycle and run on the road cutting through the park after 8 am on alternate Saturdays and Sundays, and all day on government holidays when it is closed for vehicular movement.

No DSLR photography

Professional shoots involving DSLR cameras and accessories like flashlights, reflectors and tripods were banned on the premises a few years ago. It applies to both the still photography and videography. “Ornithologists say the lights tend to disturb the birds in the park,” he explains.

What’s allowed: You click photos on your mobile phone.

No eatables

Balakrishna says this rule came in about five years ago and not to discourage gatherings during the pandemic as people assume. “This is to avoid littering and plastics inside the park,” he explains.

What’s allowed: You can sit on the lawns and enjoy a laidback picnic.

No ferocious dogs

In a fresh diktat, the horticulture department has prohibited the entry of ferocious or large breed dogs to avoid inconvenience for morning walkers. The breed names haven’t been specified though. Pet owners will be held liable for any injuries or damages, the circular says.

What’s allowed: People can walk other breeds on a leash no longer than six feet, and must carry scoops to clean up after them, and produce their Rabies vaccination certificates when demanded.