Here’s why the roads are a mess

Most roads in the city are dug up by the BWSSB to lay water and sewerage pipelines. The recent spate of downpour has brought all road works to a standstill. Officials with the BWSSB and BBMP tell Metrolife that the work has been put on hold and will resume after the rains recede.

BWSSB

Chairman of BWSSB Tushar Girinath says, “Along the major roads where we are laying our sewage lines and where there is waterlogging due to rains, we have stopped our work so that further road cutting and traffic problems will not arise. We will resume work after the rain.”

Bengaluru Traffic Police

A senior City police officer says that the biggest challenge that they face are the potholes on the road. “We have written to the BBMP several times seeking their urgent intervention to fill the potholes before the rain. But this has not been done. Motorists, especially two-wheeler riders, are losing their balance because the potholes aren’t visible at night. Our officials have been doing BBMP’s job by filling potholes that are potential death-traps,” explains the senior officer.