Hey, don’t eat that laddoo!

Candles and artisanal soaps looking like sweets are special attractions this season.

Vijayanagar resident Deepa Yashwini is selling candles shaped like laddoos, pedas and other sweets. She has designed a box with 11 candles for Rs 599.

Deepa sells her candles through her social media page ‘House of Drip’. “I started making these candles more than a month ago. Each candle takes an hour to make,” she adds.

The 27-year-old is also selling moulds to make candles — moulds with two cavities cost Rs 750 and those with four cost Rs 1,250.

She also holds candle-making workshops every month.



Gulab jamun, rasmalai and rasgulla candle bowls

made by Hemalatha Rechanna (inset).



Contact: Message to houseofdrip._ on Instagram

On Facebook and Instagram pages of ‘Make Unique’, you will find enticing bowls of gulab jamuns and rasgullas which are in fact candles.

Hemalatha Rechanna, resident of Kammanahalli, sold handpainted matka diyas and small hampers last year, but wanted to create something exciting for this season.

“Deepavali is synonymous with sweets and lights, and the candles turned out to be a perfect mix of the two,” she explains. A hamper with varied items comes for Rs 1,499.

“Our candles are scented. The kaju katli is scented with vanilla, rasmalai with kesar, gulab jamun has apple cinnamon in it, rasgulla has vanilla and roses, and the motichoor laddoos have sweet orange scent in it,”

Hemalatha adds.

Contact: Message to make.uniquee on Instagram



A box of four laddoo soaps

by Roopa Vishwanath (inset).



Sweet soaps

Sadashivanagar resident Roopa Vishwanath, who started Soapistry in 2019, sells artisanal soaps. Though her ‘Mithai Box’ hamper with unique soaps is sold out, she has a stock of laddoo-shaped soaps.

“This is the first time we created special soaps for Deepavali. The soap comes in varied fragrances like cranberry, kesar, pumpkin or chocolate,” she adds.

A box of four laddoo soaps will cost Rs 275, along with delivery charges.

Call: 98450 13363