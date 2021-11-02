Home entrepreneurs add colour to festive lamps

Earthen lamps are an intrinsic part of the festive season, and small businesses and organisations in Bengaluru are selling them in various hues and styles.

Upasana Narang and her daughter Shraddha Narang are selling handmade terracotta diyas, painted in single colours and gold accents. They run a decor brand 'House of Cleoh' from their house in Malleswaram, started during the lockdown. “We source lamps from local vendors and colour them,” says Upasana.

Price: Starts at Rs 150

Contact: 98455 00622

Homemaker Fiona Miranda has decked up her diya collection with Lippan, a clay mural art from Kutch, Gujarat. “They sit on a beautiful coaster, also painted with the same artwork,” explains the Kothanur resident. And she has seen “good sales”. A majority of her orders have been from Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Much like Upasana, she started her Heavenly Handmade line of décor items last year and started receiving orders via social media. She gets her lamps from local artisans.

Price: Starts at Rs 250 a pair.

Contact: @HeavenlyHandmade on Facebook

Neha Nagpal, founder of Kolour Theory, has created a new set of smokeless candles. These come in gold-coloured hammered metal boxes with soy wax inside, and can be used to store trinkets or as showpieces after the candle runs out.

"The boxes are sourced from Muradabad. The candles are environment-friendly and come in a jasmine fragrance," she says. A set with a two-wick and a three-wick candle comes for Rs 1,200.

Price: Rs 1,200

Contact: 95359 27231

Sarus Nirhali, who runs Glasshopper Studio in Indiranagar, is selling stained glass diyas. “I source, cut, shape and smoulder them to make the designs,” she explains the process. Lotus diyas, and traditional Deepavali lamp sun catchers are the most popular items in her inventory. Once the festive season is over, these can be used as home décor, with or without tealights, she says.

Price: Starts at Rs 1,300

Contact: glasshopper.in

For a cause

Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, HSR Layout, is selling diyas painted by intellectually disabled children.

Geetha K, principal for Samarthanam Primary and ID School run by the trust, says, “They have painted these diyas in poster and acrylic colours, with the help of vocational trainers.” Proceeds are used for the trust’s initiatives.

Price: Rs 30 to 50

Contact: 94808 12132