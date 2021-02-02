Important to be calm, says pilot of heavy bomber 

The B-1B Lancer is the backbone of America’s long-range bomber force, and it is in Bengaluru for the three-day Aero India show beginning today. The aircraft holds almost 50 world records for speed, payload, range, and speed of climb in its class.

Maj Andrew Moenter, instructor-pilot, spoke exclusively to Metrolife about flying what he calls ‘the world’s most sophisticated aircraft'.

Excerpts:

Did you always want to fly as a child?

As a child, I always loved airplanes. But, I didn’t know that I actually wanted to fly until I got a job at a local airport in my hometown. That’s where the love for flying actually started to take hold.

Which were the first few aircraft that you flew?

I started by flying the T-6 Texan (an American single-engine advanced trainer aircraft used to train pilots), moved on to the T-38 Tower and then headed for B-1B Lancer heavy bomber.

What kind of lifestyle does this job call for?

I try to eat meals relatively well to be able to handle long days and flying schedules. There are no set schedules when it comes to eating or exercising. You just have to take advantage of the time and find time to exercise and stay fit to handle the longer work days.

What kind of training are the pilots put through to handle this particular aircraft?

We go through about six months of training and in the beginning, we go in-depth into the system of the aircraft to understand the fundamentals of how it works. The repeat training is to learn to handle different emergencies and procedures.

How do you stay mentally strong to be able to make decisions on the spot?

A lot of it really comes from what we are taught. We work together as a crew. It is not just one person or one pilot, we are four pilots and being able to lean on each other to come up with a game plan is a good way to get through tough times.

Were there moments when you were gripped by fear on a flight?

There are intense moments when you are confronted with a little bit of fear. I have a calm personality. In most situations, especially during an aircraft malfunction, it is better to take a step back, take a deep breath and fall back upon your training to understand how you can fix it.

How has the pandemic year been, in terms of training, practice and of course staying safe?

Over the last year, practice has been longer. So, we try to make time to look through instructions given out by the Air Force to know more about the aircraft. We spent time getting better at handling the aircraft.

Do you have any hobbies that help you take a break from work?

I enjoy reading, especially books related to financial planning. My family, that is, my wife and our two children, enjoy going fishing to a nearby spot around where we live.

Is this your first visit to India?

Yes. Being able to integrate and engage with the Indian Air Force is an overwhelming experience.

From Dakota

The bomber now in Bengaluru is from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, USA. The B-1B Lancer is built to deliver massive quantities of precision and non-precision weapons.