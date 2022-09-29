Jazz fete coming up

The Consulate General of Germany and Bangalore School of Music will host a four-day celebration of jazz music in the city next week.

The occasion is Indo-German International Jazz Week, conceptualised during the pandemic to popularise jazz between the two countries.

Klaus Graf Quartet from Germany will play on the opening day on October 5 at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. It is a free event. The rest of the concerts are ticketed and will be held at Alliance Francaise in Vasanthanagar. Suvankar Plus Other Stories, Raman Iyer Quartet, and Gerard Machado Trio from Bengaluru will play on October 6. Vivek Santhosh Trio and MoonArra World Fusion Ensemble from Bengaluru, and the Maarten Visser Trio from Chennai will perform on October 7. Arifa Quartet from Netherlands will give the finale performance on October 11. They blend ancient musical traditions from the Middle East and Balkans with jazz and contemporary improvised music.

*Tickets available online and at the venue. For details, write to director.bsm87@gmail.com