Mysuru festivities highlight of Dasara doll collections

Mysuru features prominently in the doll collections arriving in Bengaluru in time for Dasara.

The festivities begin on October 7. Last year, business was affected by the lockdowns and the pandemic scare. Store owners say the prospects are brighter this year. While characters and stories from Hindu epics like Mahabharata and Ramayana often dominate doll collections, this year, Karnataka heritage is a big favourite, business owners told Metrolife.



Tamaala, a store in J P Nagar, displays toys that

bring back memories of princely Mysuru’s tongas

and elephant carts. Dasara begins on Thursday.



Royal touch

Tamaala, J P Nagar, is showcasing a series of toys inspired by the princely history of Mysuru.

Vinay Prashant, manager (operations), says the dolls represent members of the Mysuru royal family, and landmarks in what was once the capital of an empire with visionary kings.

K R Circle (in Mysuru), Mysuru Palace, tongas and elephant carts, are all represented in the collection here.

“These dolls are made by Vishwakarma artisans working with the royal family for centuries. We get our miniatures from Mandi Mohalla and Devaraj Mohalla in Mysuru,” he elaborates.

The same artisans have also created a miniature of the Vidhana Soudha.

New arrivals include Kondapalli wooden dolls depicting village and wedding scenes.

“We are also selling images of Shankaracharya and Madhwacharya, and Purandaradasa and Kanakadasa,” Prashant says.

Wooden collection

Bommbe_0114, a store on Magadi Road, Dasarahalli, is concentrating on Mysuru royalty themes.

Owner Kishore Gowda, says, “My store only sells wooden toys. This year, we have a palace darbar and procession set, which includes the police band and soldiers, with 40 dolls.” The Mysuru royal couple’s marriage is an elaborate offering. Mysuru clock tower, women carrying pots and performing puja, are other themes available here.

Women entrepreneurs



Belli Kirana, Girinagar, Banashankari

3rd stage, is selling Channapatna dolls.



Aralikatte, a store at 4th Block, Jayanagar, supports women entrepreneurs from across Karnataka and is selling vinyl, wood, wire, fabric and Channapatna dolls.

“Krishna and Rukmini, Venkateshwara, and marriage and festival sets are in great demand. Dolls start from Rs 150 and go up to Rs 6,500,” says owner, Sandhya S. Clay figurines of deities and mythological characters are popular.

Belli Kirana, Girinagar, Banashankari 3rd stage, is selling Channapatna dolls. Aruna Rao, owner, says, “We have Kodagu couples, bullock carts, and women at the grinding stone and drawing water,” she says.

Volumes are back

NH Dasara Dolls, Basavanagudi, in business for 25 years, says about 70% of the pre-pandemic business has returned.

K Nagalakshmi, owner, says, “Last year, we only had 40% business but this year is better. Our popular themes remain Krishna’s Vishwaroopa darshana, Iyengar bride and groom, Ganesha, Rama and Sita, Udupi Krishna and Vyasa writing the Mahabharata.”

Images of Lakshmi and Vishnu’s ten incarnations are the most in-demand during the Dasara season.

“A scene with Pushpakavimana is a hot seller this season. Many come to us for unique sets with scenes like Krishna plaiting Radha’s hair,” she says.

Aesop’s Fables, Chhota Bheem, Doremon and cartoons characters are among the store’s contemporary collections.

Cricket dolls

Nagaveni Rajappa, an online toy seller from Indiranagar, has a new offering — cricket dolls. “Since IPL is in progress, I have sourced cricket team sets, which are seeing much demand,” she says. Traditional dolls are doing well, too. “Our dolls are between 6 inches to 1 foot in height, and are priced from Rs 1,600 to Rs 5,500,” she says. Orders are home-delivered.

Where can you find these dolls?

NH Dasara Dolls: 99646 50149

Bommbe_0114: 90085 84876

Aralikatte: 81059 23518

Nagaveni Rajappa: 95387 60032

Tamaala: 88848 16333

Belli Kirana: 89718 00223