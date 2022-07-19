NFT tickets launched for ‘Vikrant Rona’

Fans of Kichcha Sudeepa can now buy Non-Fungible Token (NFT) tickets to catch the premiere of his upcoming Kannada film ‘Vikrant Rona’ and even meet the actor.

The NFT tickets start at Rs 10,000 and go up to Rs 5 lakh. Depending on what you purchase, you can get invited to premiere events, red-carpet appearances, and exclusive parties, or get a chance to meet Kichcha Sudeepa.

For the uninitiated, NFTs are unique digital items or collectibles that can be traded on the blockchain.

This NFT premier membership programme was announced in Bengaluru on Sunday. Koffee & Bunn Innovations, an investment company started by the actor’s wife Priya Sudeepa, and Blocktickets, a blockchain platform, are behind this program.

They have even created Kichchaverse, a metaverse platform for his fans.

“The ticket becomes an investment as it can be resold at higher prices due to its unique nature. Made with Blockchain technology, the digital copy of the ticket cannot be hacked,” explains Abhinav Garg, cofounder, Blocktickets.

“The idea is to create a corporate brand of Kichcha Sudeepa. The pandemic has been hard on the entertainment industry, especially the movie business. As the industry gets back to action, NFT ticketing can be a way of enhancing fan engagement. It can enable them to own a piece of a film’s history,” said Priyan.

Details on kichchaverse.io