‘No bus pass refund for free travel users’

Women availing the free bus travel scheme can’t get a refund on their BMTC bus passes. A BMTC spokesperson said, “BMTC has made no such provision. Neither have we got such a request.” Women who haven’t opted for free travel can get passes, she added.
Speaking to Metrolife, Rajamma, a domestic worker, said soon after the Shakti scheme was rolled out, she had asked a bus conductor to refund the Rs 1,050 that she had paid towards her monthly BMTC bus pass. “My daughter uses a monthly bus pass too. The conductor simply said he can’t do anything,” said the resident of Kottigepalya.
