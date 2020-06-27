Not all spas shut down

For a business that requires full contact between the therapist and the client, how are spas doing amidst the chaos of an ongoing pandemic? Metrolife spoke to businesses around the city to see how they’ve been coping.

A considerable number of spas have temporarily shut down, but the rest that have stayed open are taking serious safety measures.

They believe that while many people have cut back on travel and other activities that are likely contact based, self-care still stays a priority for those who can afford it.

The Thalassa Spa, New BEL Road, is conducting thermal screenings for both staff and clients. They have specific slots and limited appointments to avoid overcrowding. They are also regularly sanitising various contact areas like doorknobs, beds, rooms and equipment. The client is required to take a shower before and after the service is provided to ensure their safety as well as that of the staff.

The Four Fountain chain of spas have taken it a step further. Besides the masseuse and the client requiring to take a shower before and after the service, they are also strictly using disposable material for spa sessions.

“The cash transactions are also strictly contactless,” says an employee.

While they do receive new customers, it is relatively rare. Regular customers are the main source of income for these spas in the current times.

Some businesses like the Four Fountain Spa and the O2 Spa are running discounts to attract more customers, while others are heavily dependent on their regular customers for cash inflow.

Ritesh, the owner of O2 chain of spas, believes that the situation is likely to get worse.

There will be a further dip in clients coming in for treatments before things start getting better. Other establishments agree, saying that they are hoping for the best and for things to pick up in a couple of months.