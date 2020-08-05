Pandemic adds extra stepsto funerals, but help at hand

The pandemic has added some extra steps to funerals, with new regulations coming into force.

Organisations such as Mercy Angels and Almighty Foundation are stepping in to help those who have lost their dear ones, and must cope not only with the grief but also the new norms.

“The first step is to get a death certificate and then a letter from a BBMP official, and this may take up to eight hours,” says Mohamed Irfan, volunteer with the Mercy Angels. If a Covid death takes place at a hospital, the procedure is that much simpler, since the medical authorities write out the cause of death.

The family has to pick a cemetery or crematorium and book a slot. “Once this is done, they can contact us for transport and the last rites,” says Irfan. The family gives a letter saying the volunteers will take care of the burial or cremation. In case the person leaves behind no family, the hospital provides the letter.

Four people from the NGO and four from the family can be present, wearing PPE kits, at the cemetery or crematorium. The total number should not exceed 10.

A burial or cremation costs up to Rs 9,000, but the Almighty Foundation, based in Tannery Road, does it for free. It also helps relatives procure death certificates from the BBMP.

“The grave dug for Covid victims is at least eight feet deep. We cover the pit with three layers of bleaching powder before we close the pit,” says Syed Risalath Jah (Tuffu), founder of the organisation.

The foundation works in tandem with Bengaluru for Migrant Workers, which has three ambulances that it gives out for free.

For non-Covid burials

Mohamed Irfan, volunteer with Mercy Mission, says many deaths are suspected to be Covid-related, but are not confirmed so. “We take up cases even when a person has had Covid-like symptoms before death,” he says.

The procedure for funerals for confirmed non-covid deaths remains as is, with the addition of physical distancing, lower funeral attendees and mandatory PPE kits.

Cross-border transport

A Harish has been helping transport bodies across state borders for 30 years. “We are still transporting bodies of non-Covid patients, but not those of Covid patients,” he says. The rules change frequently and he says he can step in if the family gets the necessary permissions. He is based in Hebbal and his number is 94481 15331.

NGO contact

Mercy Angels:

(080) 4719 1134.

Almighty Foundation: 91489 50554, 80509 26443.