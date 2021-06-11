Pandemic hits collection campaigns at blood banks

The second wave of Covid-19 and waiting period after a vaccination dose has added to scarcity of units at blood banks. Only 10 to 30 per cent of donors come in now, say blood bank representatives.

World Blood Donor Day is observed on June 14. Metrolife asks a few banks about how they are handling the crisis. Apart from travel and time restrictions, those who have taken the Covid-19 vaccine have to wait for 15 days before donating blood. Vaccine doses being administered for those between 18 and 44 years has further reduced number of donors.

The pandemic led many to prioritise on essential activities, says Fiyaz Ahmed, senior lab technician, Grace Blood Bank, Ganga Nagar. The bank, around for 26 years, has never seen such shortage.

“Whenever we had adequate stock, we would supply free of cost to Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital and Victoria Hospital, but this has not been possible during the pandemic,” he explains. The bank which saw around 500 donations every month, barely gets 40 to 50 now.

Fiyaz adds that with it not being easy to procure blood, the bank asks for replacement donors. “With rare blood groups like AB- and B-, we have been insisting on the same blood units as replacement,” he says.

The bank asks these donors to spread the message of donating blood and how there are no risks. More positive news in the media would encourage donors to step out, he adds. “Our centre follows all safety protocols and insists on mask wearing,” says Fiyaz.

Jeevaraksha Voluntary Blood Bank, Cunningham Road, which used to get 800 to 1,000 units before the pandemic, now gets 80 to 100 units per month.

Abdul Rahman Shariff, founder, says fear of getting infected has also added to the scarcity. “Some people who were infected with Covid-19, are worried that they could lose antibodies or become weaker, after donating,” he says. “Though surgeries have reduced, blood needs occur during childbirth, for cancer and thalassemia patients,” he adds. During emergencies, Abdul reaches out to NGOs, which they have tie-ups with. “They help us connect to volunteers. We also post on social media,” he adds.

At Jayanagar Voluntary Blood Bank, Jayanagar 9th block, near Ragigudda Temple, donors have dropped by 70 per cent. Manjula Venugopal, technical supervisor, says, “Due to shortage, we have been asking patients who needed blood to arrange for replacement of units.”

The blood bank has been sending SMSes and calling donors regularly, and will increase the frequency post lockdown. “We have been creating awareness about safety factors, and assuring donors that time slots are allotted for each person and social distancing is strictly followed,” she adds.

‘Restrictions added to scarcity’

Nikhil R, coordinator of Navarang Blood Bank, Rajajinagar, has been posting on social media for blood emergencies. “Blood is withdrawn from donors after they have consumed breakfast, which does not give a donor enough time to come and donate blood, within the given lockdown timings,” he says.

Post the lockdown, the bank will contact groups they have tied up with in the past, for donation drives. “We will continue to post awareness messages about donating on our Facebook pages too,” Nikhil adds.

‘Donors, demand for units low’

At Lions Blood Bank, Attiguppe, demand for blood units has dropped along with the number of donors. Dr Annapurna, medical officer and senior consultant, says that Bengaluru is known for medical tourism. “Blood requirement is high at other times as many surgeries and procedures will be scheduled. During the pandemic, people travelling for tertiary care, from other districts and states, came to a halt. Thus, requests for blood have come down,” she says. The bank conducts regular Zoom meetings with varied groups including college students, government officials, etc to encourage donating blood. “We provide those who agree to donate with passes immediately. We also have a blood mobile van that goes to different places to take donations. Post lockdown, we will actively restart it,” she adds.

To donate blood, call

Grace Blood Bank, Ganga Nagar: 97403 30720

Jeevaraksha Voluntary Blood Bank, Cunningham Road: 99007 77791

Jayanagar Voluntary Blood Bank, Jayanagar: 93421 71911

Navarang Blood Bank, Rajajinagar: 080 2352 1233

Lions Blood Bank, Attiguppe: 99011 55344