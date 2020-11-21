Pandemic puts brakes on project to promote e-autos

A Bengaluru-based NGO has helped 3,000 auto drivers get loans, but has had to slow down because of the pandemic.

Three Wheels United (TWU), launched in 2009, began as a service company to bridge lending banks and auto drivers.

“The operating model was not scalable due to high operating costs and largely paper-based processes. The re-invention of TWU happened in 2016 when we began to develop technology to scale up,” says Cedrick Tandong, CEO and co-founder.

Though electric autos are more attractive because of a lower total cost of ownership and higher profitability, drivers don’t switch as they have difficulty getting loans.

“The financing currently available has extremely high down payment and interest rates, making it not feasible for many drivers,” Tandong explains.

The NGO has helped finance 35 EVs in Bengaluru so far. Ten of the beneficiaries are women. “The pandemic has been a major deterrent,” he says. TWU educates drivers about the subsidies provided by the government.

“Since drivers are the most financially vulnerable, it wasn’t easy to convince them to try new technology. Registration of the vehicles and acquiring documents that make the driver eligible to drive these vehicles as commercial vehicles was another daunting task,” he says. For details, contact 98440 66455.

Help offered to auto drivers

A buy-back scheme allows drivers to scrap their vehicles, if older than 10 years. The buy-back money becomes the down payment for a new electric vehicle. A mobile app helps drivers find information related to Covid-19 safety, government relief for drivers, service station locations, and charging points. Auto drivers are linked to grocery stores for home-delivery of essentials during the lockdown. This helps them earn a living even when they don’t find regular rides.