Pandemic theatre groups gearing up for offline shows

A couple of new theatre groups took off in Bengaluru during the peaks of pandemic. As performance venues open and theatre veterans bring their shows to stage after a lull, do these newbies, mostly run by working professionals, find themselves outdone? Metrolife asked a few.

Works in progress

Aashish Rana, an associate manager with an MNC, founded Theatrenama in November 2021 with Kanishka Joshi, who works in a startup.

Their adaptation of Ajay Shukla’s 1993 play ‘Tajmahal Ka Tender’ ran houseful across two slots on Sunday, he claims. “We did not think people would want to watch anything but ‘KGF 2’ over the weekend,” he laughs. Last month too, their show of ‘Bali Aur Shambhu’, written by Manav Kaul, fell in the same week as the mega film ‘RRR’ but he claims they managed to “make Rs 25,000 profit”.

His cast and crew, in the 17-53 age group, is working on four Hindi plays. “A lot of theatre groups are making contemporary plays but we want to focus on cult classics as they draw first-time theatre goers easily,” he says.

Unlike Aashish, economics professor Gaurav Jakhu wants to put out original dramas and “untapped contemporary issues like corporate culture and data privacy”. And Talab, a group he formed with entrepreneur Richa Bajpai this February, is already on to one. “We will stage ‘Suits & Lies’ in May. It is about four employees of a consulting firm and how they deal with a morally questionable project,” he shares. They were initially doing script readings online but now offline rehearsals have begun.

Amit Aggarwal started Avchetan Theatre in November 2020, for he needed a vent for the theatre bug in him. Soon after, he got seasoned artistes to read Girish Karnad’s historical Kannada drama ‘Tughlaq’ online. The next plan was to stage ‘Hattamalar Oparey’, a Bengali play by Badal Sircar, but the second wave hit, and some actors left for Kolkata, their hometown. “Now I am translating the play in Hindi as ‘Hattamala Ke Us Paar’ and plan to stage it in July with a mix of old and new actors,” informs Amit, who works in the IT industry.

Theatre practitioner Mayura Baweja has started a solo venture, which she wants to kick off with staged readings of plays from foreign languages. This, she hopes, will introduce Bengalureans to “new writings”. She has curated stories in Spanish, Indonesian, and Latin American and is looking for another to open the set to the public.

Post-Covid trends

For these groups, technology was their first ground for ideation, rehearsals, performance and audience interaction. How are they adapting to offline processes?

Mayura says “stage readings are an attractive format” in the post-Covid world, where the threat of a fourth wave still looms. “You don’t need too many actors to rehearse for long. Or, many people to make sets. The loss, in any event of cancellation, will be less,” she says.

“The pandemic has shifted something within each of us” and so, the subjects Mayura will choose, how she will depict them and where may shift too. Going forward, we can expect to see more site-specific performances and alternate performance spaces, which “will enrich theatre”, she says.

Given the uncertainties around the Covid outbreak, Amit says now they have a smaller window to recover the costs. This calls for targeted promotions. “We now post show announcements on Facebook and WhatsApp groups of gated communities. For ‘Tughlaq’, we live-streamed it on our Facebook page and reposted on literature and college groups,” he says. “We need to write plays in a manner that can be adapted for online viewing if the need comes,” he adds.

Aashish shares his strategy, “We want to stage more plays with fewer shows. This will guarantee variety and attract audience back to theatres.”