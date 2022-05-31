Play by group founded by Shankar Nag

Sanket is set to premiere ‘Naduraatriya Pulaka’, directed by Surendranath S, on June 2 at Ranga Shankara. The play is adapted from Shakespeare’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ and is set in the current times of Bengaluru. The theatre group was founded by late actor Shankar Nag and is currently helmed by Arundathi Nag.

The cast consists of well-knownactors such as M K Sundararaj, Sihi Kahi Chandru, Hulugeppa Kattimani, Vinay Shastry and others. “The script is extremely funny. We took a lot of time to just stop laughing while enacting the scenes,” says Vasantha Krishnamurthy, one of the actors in the play. The play revolves around Sikkoji, who requires a spell or something enchanting to woo his wife and takes the help of his secretary, Patil, for it. Meanwhile, Marthanda comes to him with a memorandum about his daughter, who has fallen in love with a poet, which is not acceptable. Amidst all of this, Sikkoji has invited a drama troupe, who are caught up in their own problems, to perform in his house. What follows next forms the crux of the story.

‘Naduraatriya Pulaka,’ Ranga Shankara, Thursday and Friday. Tickets at Rs 200.