Play explores Gandhi's life through multimedia format

Mahatma Gandhi’s life story has been told on stage and cinema several times. Journalist and filmmaker NS Shankar has given a multimedia spin to his narrative with his play ‘Bapu’, which was performed in the city recently.

A Kannada production, it juxtaposes videos and photographs of Gandhi with on-stage performance. Visuals from Richard Attenborough’s biopic ‘Gandhi’ (1982), and a short film ‘Bombay Mirror’ (2014) have been used too.

The two-hour play depicts Gandhi’s journey, right from his days as a lawyer in South Africa fighting racism and espousing voting rights to

being at the forefront of India’s independence movement.

“He was the greatest leader in contemporary India. He preached non-violence not just in theory but practically and to great results. He did have opponents but not enemies. His ideas influenced the world,” Shankar told Metrolife.

The project began a decade ago when Shankar was planning an extensive audio-visual presentation on Gandhi. He began writing the script two years ago.

The play had performers from theatre institutes Rangayana, Neenasam, and Rangashale. Manjunath Haliyala, playing Gandhi, was impressive. Minimal props and costumes (sarees, dhotis and kurtas) made of khadi were used to symbolise Gandhi’s lifestyle.

The play has been staged thrice so far and the next show is likely to be held on January 30 to mark Martyrs’ Day.