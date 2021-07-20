Police say delay in repaying loan led to RTI activist’s murder

Police have arrested three of the six who allegedly attacked Venkatesh, RTI activist, and caused his death.

Venkatesh was attacked for not returning money he owed a financier, a senior policeman told Metrolife.

The attack took place in broad daylight at Tavarekere, on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Thursday, and Venkatesh died at a Bengaluru hospital on Sunday. Ramanagara police are investigating the case.

Acute loss of blood led to multiple-organ failure and triggered a massive heart attack.

S Girish, superintendent of police, Ramanagara, says, “The attackers hail from the same locality and knew Venkatesh well.”

Two years ago, Venkatesh had borrowed Rs 10 lakh from Pradeep, a financier at 3% monthly interest.

“He paid the interest for the first six months and stopped after that. When Pradeep asked him to return his money, Venkatesh threatened to file a police complaint saying he was charging 10% monthly interest,” he says.

Pradeep hatched a plan with Satish and Rakshit, both residents of Basaveshwaranagar. Rakshit took Rs 1.25 lakh from Pradeep to teach Venkatesh a lesson, police say.

“Rakshit roped in four people from Byatrayanahalli and asked them to bash up Venkatesh to make him return the money. But there was some miscommunication and the attackers chopped off his right hand and leg. It was a plan all gone wrong,” says Girish.

Tejas Kumar, who had given shelter to the assailants, is in police custody with Pradeep and Satish. None has a history of crime.

“They are all first-time offenders who agreed to commit the crime for money. They work as mechanics and do odd jobs,” said Girish.