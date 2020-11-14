Pollution concerns intensify

Bengaluru tops the list of cities where arsenic has crossed the prescribed annual concentration limit, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Of 145 locations the board surveyed during the festive season in 2018-19, it found the noise level at 79 locations reduced, increased at 55 and equal at 11 as compared to the previous year’s levels.

The board conducts the survey before and after Deepavali, and the results are published on its website.

Polash Mukerjee, lead, air quality and climate resilience at Natural Resources Defence Council (NRDC), an international environmental advocacy group, says green crackers bring about a reduction in the emission of harmful particulate matter compared to conventional crackers, but do nothing to bring down the content of heavy metal.

“Heavy metals are used to give different colours. These may be considered the most toxic pollutants. The concentration levels for Lead, a metal used in fireworks had increased to nearly 18 times the permissible limit in Bengaluru last year. The content of arsenic and other metals had also exceeded permissible levels,” he says.

Exposure to Arsenic, used as the main colouring agent, causes lung cancer and extreme skin irritation, while barium nitrate causes irritation in the respiratory tract and prolonged exposure leads to muscular weakness, he says.

“Lead is an oxidizing agent that is used as fuel and in the long run it settles in the soil and poisons plants and animals. The toxic content affects physical and mental growth in infants and unborn children. It seeps into the soil or underground water and later makes it way up the food chain,” he says.

Studies suggest a clear link between air pollution and the spread of Covid-19, he warns.

“Prolonged exposure to air pollution makes the body susceptible to contracting Covid-19. During periods of increased pollution, like that the pollution peak observed in Delhi-NCR at the moment, COVID-19 infected respiratory droplets could stay suspended in the air longer and heighten chances of infection. This potentially means that the 2m safe distance would need to be increased” explains Mukerjee.

Dr Kashinath Dixit C S, consultant physician and endocrinologist, warns that preliminary research in the USA and Europe suggests a significantly increased risk of Covid deaths in places with higher air pollution.

“This appears to be the case even with a short term increase in air pollution. Although we lack firecracker specific scientific data about Covid, air pollution data could give us a very good indication about what to expect during and after Deepavali,” he says.

He also debunks the myth the green crackers significantly reduce air pollution. “The current thinking is that green crackers may reduce air pollution by 30 to 40 per cent. They are not completely pollution-free which means health problems may persist with a slight reduction,” he adds.

The main problems with firecrackers are the emission of toxic gases and particulate matter into the environment, doctors say.

Charcoal, the fuel used in them, produces large amounts of sulfur dioxide, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide and particulate matter. Chemicals used to produce colours like aluminum compounds (white), barium compounds (green), and copper (blue) emit toxic gases and possibly radioactivity, he says.

“In addition to these, compounds of mercury, lead, strontium, and antimony are also released. These chemicals cause problems that range from immediate allergic reactions of airways, lungs, and skin to more complex endocrine abnormalities and cancers,” cautions Dr Kashinath.

A sudden worsening of air quality due to the bursting of firecrackers could trigger breathing problems. Breathlessness, coughing and wheezing and worsening of lung problems, particularly asthma, are common, he adds.

Precautions