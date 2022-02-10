RJs talk about life in the social media era

Radio jockeys say social media has changed the way they work.

Ahead of World Radio Day on February 13, they spoke to Metrolife about how their role has transformed in the past decade.

Having been a radio jockey for 15 years, Jimmy Xavier, who works with Radio Mirchi 95, believes streaming apps are posing a challenge to FM stations.

“What is one adding to content that is already out there? There are so many streaming apps now and radio is not the only space for music,” he says.

Radio jockeys can’t be popular unless they have a strong social media presence, he adds.

Favourite shows: ‘Sunday Suspense’ on Radio Mirchi 95.

‘Storytelling keeps it alive’

RJ Sriram Sullia, who works with Fever FM, got into radio 10 years ago, when social media wasn’t as all-pervasive.

“Our phones were huge. They had big buttons and small screens. People were dependent on radio for information. It was hyperlocal, and would talk about potholes, music and films,” he recalls.

With the advent of broadband, everyone has broadcasting power, he says.

“People have access to music at any given point. In the era of AI, only good storytelling can keep radio alive,” he adds.

Streaming has ensured that people from across the world are able to access radio-like content. “An RJ is now an influencer across platforms, a YouTuber and a digital content creator,” he says.

Favourite shows: #Love by Rahul Makin on Fever FM, and Tech Makhni by Rajiv Makhni on Radio Mirchi 95.

‘Surprise connect’

RJ Roopa Gururaj works for Namm Radio, a Kannada digital radio station. She says commercials run many of the radio shows now while earlier, content was king.

“When it comes to music, YouTube, Spotify and such platforms will always have limitations, and can never overpower conventional radio. Listening to the radio and getting surprise dedications always feel special,” Roopa says.

RJs are expected to be present on all social media platforms now. “The likes they get are important,” she says.

Favourite shows: ‘Coffee with Kannan’ by Hiremagaluru Kannan on Namm Radio, and shows with retro music.

Digitisation effect

RJ Sarah, working with Radio Mirchi 95 since 2018, says radio is ‘all about building a relationship with listeners’.

“Radio has undergone a huge change. Every radio station and jockey is out on social media. People have access to them directly,” she says.

Covid-19 transformed radio from an entertainment platform to an information platform. “Earlier, the content was about Bengaluru and hyperlocal nuances. But in 2020 and 2021, we transformed into a volunteer community,” she says.

Favourite shows: ‘Mornings with Jimmy’ by RJ Jimmy on Radio Mirchi 95 and RJ Anjali, an artiste from Patna, whose content she finds informative and entertaining.

‘More accepting’

India’s first transgender RJ, Priyanka Devaraj finds the medium more accepting now. She has been working for Radio Active 90.4 MHz since 2010.

“I have been able to be a voice for my community, create awareness about sexual minorities, and talk about problems that sex workers face,” she says.

Priyanka has hosted programmes about domestic workers and rag pickers and highlighted concerns about water and the environment.

Favourite shows: Animal Instincts on Saturday on Radio Active, and Love Guru on Radio City.