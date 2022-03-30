Social activist's play to talk about female body and gender neutrality

Social activist Shobhana Kumari is starring in ‘Am I a Mass Production Machine? Shobhana and Me’, an autobiographical play in English.

“I’m a single mother of three and the journey has been extremely difficult. As a woman, I’m reminded at every step that I’m a single mother who does not have a man standing by her side. Be it at the passport office or principal’s office of my child’s college,” she tells

Metrolife.

Through her play, she hopes to inspire more women around her to be independent in life. “My aim is to show that despite multiple hurdles, it is possible for women to excel in this world,” says Shobhana.

She believes strongly that children with single parents shouldn’t be made to feel any different in society.

“This is as much my kids’ story as it is mine. Having a single parent changed the course of their life too,” she adds.

Apart from the trials of a single mother, the one-woman show also talks about the female body, desire, gender neutrality and gender politics.

“The play talks about how, as a single mother, Shobhana finds herself at the juncture of having to play the role of both the mother and father figure. Realsing how ultimately these roles have nothing to do with gender,” says Shilok Mukkati, director.

Shilok is keen on conveying the right message through her work. “Society tends to ignore topics related to the female body and pleasure. We want to change that. It was important to have a director from the queer community, as these are very sensitive subjects that need delicate and authentic treatment,” explains the debutant director.

The play premieres on March 30, as an invite-only show, at The Courtyard, Shantinagar.

“Shobhana will be on stage for the first time, telling her story. From next month, we have shows planned for the public,” informs Shilok.