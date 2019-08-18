Song to comfort boys who are ‘friendzoned’

Bengaluru’s independent artiste Hemanth Jois, also known as ‘The Jois Project’, is set to release his fourth single next month, and the song is titled ‘Friendzone.’

Hemanth, who composed the song, hopes to reach out to ‘friendzoned’ boys and comfort them with humour. Sung by Chethan Naik, the lyrics, in Kannada, are by Ashwin R Kodange.

The video song will be available on September 20 on YouTube and the audio will be available on music platforms like Spotify, iTunes and Amazon Prime Music. Hemanth talks to Metrolife about the song and more.

Tell us a bit about the group.

‘The Jois Project’ collaborates with various artistes to bring out original music. When the project performs outside, it’s called ‘Naik and The Jois Project’, which is a band of five members who are full-time musicians from Bengaluru. We are a Kannada hard rock ensemble, but I also experiment with pop-rock and funk. We have released three singles till now. ‘Friendzone’ is our latest rendition.

What inspired ‘Friendzone’?

I love making fun songs and songs people can relate to. I’m a huge fan of ‘Linkin Park’. I wanted to mix humour with an original subject and that is how ‘Friendzone’ happened; a phase which almost every boy in town must have gone through.

Music is often personal. Is the new song derived from personal experiences?

Yes, music is often subjective. But luckily I have not been friendzoned yet. (Smiles)

How much time went into writing this song?

It takes one to two hours to compose a song. I composed ‘Friendzone’ within two hours. It was composed a while ago, and I was waiting for the right moment to put it out. We will be releasing the song in September.

Are there new songs in the pipeline?

I have written four more songs; one being ‘Corporate Karma’ which is based on corporate life. There are more collaborations being planned, one with bigger stars including those from Bollywood. The topics will always be fun. I have my fingers crossed.

Who are you inspired by?

I am a self-taught musician. I am deeply inspired by ‘Linkin Park’ and their live videos, which give me a high.

Who is your favourite singer in Kannada?

I love the voice of my singer Chethan Naik, who has sung for various films including ‘KGF’.

A single you loved making and why?

Our debut song ‘Thunthru’ was shot on a low budget but the video went viral. I never knew a song could give me so much life.

If you weren’t a musician, what else would you be?

Since I have done my MBA in marketing, I would have been selling something somewhere in Bengaluru.

The different elements needed for a song to become a hit ...

Earlier when I used to compose songs I used to do whatever I liked. Over the last few years I have realised that composers also need to give people what they like so that

they can grab their attention.

What’s friendzone?

This is how a dictionary defines it: ‘a situation in which a friendship exists between two people, one of whom has an unreciprocated romantic or sexual interest in the other.’

Words from ‘Friendzone’

I bought a red rose,

I stood before her.

I saw her eyes scrolling.

I went up to say ‘I love you’,

she said I was her best friend.

It’s on to this day, the trolling.

(Translation from the Kannada song)