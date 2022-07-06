Sweet approach: Start-up job aspirant submits CV with pastries

How far will you go for a job? Aman Khandelwal from Jaipur posed as a

Zomato delivery boy and left a box of pastries at three Bengaluru offices with his resume inside.

The three offices he visited are Unacademy, Cred and Newton School. The package had a cheeky note: Most of the resumes end up in trash but mine in your belly.

“I handed over the package to security guards of these offices and told them to hand them over to their HR managers. I haven’t followed up on the same or met anyone,” Khandelwal tells Metrolife about his whacky experiment done in April while he was visiting his friends in the city. He was inspired by a similar experiment in the US in 2021. Khandelwal became a rage on social media when he posted about it recently. Why did he post about this gimmick so late? “I was concerned about how my friends and family would react. I spoke to my sister about this and she told me to post about it on social media,” he says.

After-effect

The 24-year-old MBA graduate is looking for a job as a product manager, and has received around 8-10 interviews since his post

went viral.

“I have got more followers on Twitter and more than 300 connection requests on LinkedIn now,” he says.

For the most part, he has received positive messages but some said his post made them “cringe”.

“I did this in Bengaluru because it has a strong start-up culture,” he says.

Ask him if he’s worried if Zomato would take any action against him and he says he would apologise and consult a lawyer, if needed.