Symphony with 7 sitarists on Sunday

Team Metrolife
  • Feb 24 2022, 23:15 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2022, 00:09 ist

Internationally-acclaimed musicians will perform original compositions at ‘The Grand Sitar Symphony’ on February 27. The musical evening is being organised by MARS Entertainment.

The concert will feature both Indian and world music. The sitar will be at the core of all performances and will be helmed by names like Suma Rani, Srinivasa H P, Shruti Kamat, Nikhil Joshi, Ritwik, Subramanya and Hamsini. Keyboard, tabla, flute, saxophone and drums are other instruments in the repertoire.

Sandeep Vasishta will conduct the musical show while the Natyanjali School of Dance will present a dance recital, choreographed by Ashok Kumar A.

Proceeds from the show will go to artistes under the aegis of the Karnataka Artistes’ Association.

Attend ‘The Grand Sitar Symphony’ on February 27, 6 pm at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram. Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

