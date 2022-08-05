Theatre festival as a tribute to Sanchari Vijay

A three-day theatre festival will pay tribute to Kannada film actor and stage artiste Sanchari Vijay, starting today. He passed away in a bike accident last June.
It is called Sanchari Vijay Theatre Festival. It is organised by Bengaluru-based Sanchari Theatre, where the artiste was involved in the capacity of a performer, acting teacher and theatre director.
Three plays which featured Vijay have been reconstructed with the assistance of old artistes. ‘Sridevi Mahatme’ will be staged today.
Stage adaption and
direction are done by
Mangala N.
‘NarigaligekeKodilla?’ will be performed on August 6.
The play is directed by Mangala N, who has also worked on the stage adaptation along with Shantha Nagaraj. On August 7, ‘Kamalamani Comedy Kalyana’ will be performed. It is written by S Ramnath and directed by Mangala N.
Music for all the plays is composed by Gajanana T Naik.
*Watch at Kalagrama, Mallathalli, from August 5 to 7, at 7 pm. For details, go to Sanchari Theatre’s Facebook
page.
