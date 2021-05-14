Under new regulations, no oxygen cylinders for home use

While lockdown is in full swing in an attempt to control the spread of Covid-19, shortages in the healthcare industry continue to make the situation difficult for patients and their loved ones. Many involved in relief efforts have been collecting empty oxygen cylinders and refilling them for distribution among those in need.

However, recently the authorities, as part of an effort to prevent hoarding and streamline supply to hospitals, issued an order asking oxygen plants to not fill cylinders brought by individuals. The decision has left families of patients, who are dependent on oxygen cylinders at home, as well as NGOs and volunteer networks in a lurch.

While it is important to ensure that hospitals don’t suffer from shortages, due to the lack of oxygenated beds, many patients have had to resort to using oxygen cylinders at home.

‘Only trying to help’

Entrepreneur and social worker Yetish Babu bought three cylinders — two for his family and one for friends — following the advice of some of his friends who are doctors. “My father was positive during the last wave. I live in a joint family, so when the second wave started, they advised me to keep cylinders in stock,” he says.

However, while his family has remained safe, seeing the news about oxygen shortage pushed him to start donating the cylinders to those in need free of cost. “I have my own vehicle, so I take care of pick up and drop off,” he says.

Over the past couple of weeks, he had been circulating 18 cylinders that he received from donors among those in need. He was able to help around 200 patients so far. While fulfilling the requests that came in was already proving to be difficult, the new order has made it close to impossible for him. “I just don’t understand. We are reducing the burden on the government, even if we are helping small numbers. Many people are not getting beds or oxygen cylinders and we are trying to help and not make profits,” he says.

Babu, who lives in Malleshwaram, travels to Peenya, Jigani Industrial Area, Dabaspete, Kankapura Road to refill cylinders. “I have to beg them. Some of them agree to fill one cylinder, so I have to travel across the city just to get it refilled, and then go and drop it off at the patient’s house. I have been trying to get some kind of letter from officials, but no one is helping,” he adds.

No communication

As insignificant a step as it may seem, donating cylinders and having them refilled can go a long way in rectifying the shortage issues. “I have been dealing with suppliers in Peenya. They know me well, but they are unable to help because of the strict orders from the BBMP,” says Rohith, who has been involved in relief efforts since the start of the second wave.

As per the directive, only hospitals approved under BBMP and government organisations have the right to refill tanks. “This hampers a lot of plans. I was getting 500 cylinders tomorrow, which would be airlifted from China. They were going to be distributed among people for free. Now I have to redirect it to another city,” he says.

A concentrator, he says, is not the solution for everyone and can only provide temporary relief for those with saturation levels at 85 or above. “Many people, driven by the need to save the life of their loved ones, bought cylinders from the black market. Not only has that money gone to waste, but those cylinders are also now obsolete. It can’t be used to save a life,” he says.

Cops on the road are checking vehicles that are seen carrying cylinders. “They are being interrogated. There have been instances of confiscation. But, even in cases when they are allowed to go, it is such a taxing experience for someone who is trying to keep someone alive,” he says.

Telling people to go to the hospital is not a feasible solution and oxygen beds are not available.

“I do see the logic and long-term goal. More oxygen with hospitals means that there will be more oxygen beds. But, there has been no official communication. People are helpless and clueless because those at home have not been offered any alternatives,” he adds.

Something as simple as allowing one NGO to be a singular point of contact for those who need cylinders for home isolating patients would go a long way in easing the stress and burden on people. “Or open more CCCs and give approval for more oxygen beds,” he says.

Pass the oxygen

Freeda Lazar, Arshiya Sayed and Jayanth Nagraj, started an initiative, ‘Pass the Oxygen’ with a simple aim — make oxygen accessible and affordable. In order to do this, they have been asking people to donate used and half-used cylinders so that they can be refilled and passed on to someone in need. They have also created a database of the cylinders in rotation, which is constantly updated. Those in need could avail of a cylinder for a refundable deposit of Rs 5,000. At the moment, they have four cylinders in rotation and have been raising funds to buy four more.

With getting the existing cylinders filled proving to be a hassle, Arshiya went and visited oxygen plants at Peenya to see if there was any room to work around the situation. “We have realised that the government cannot shut down supply completely. There are people, for example, those who are differently-abled, who need oxygen for other requirements,” she says. The government, she adds, is simply trying to formalise the process to prevent overcharging. “I only hope that the government uses the opportunity to work hand-in-hand with volunteer networks to cater to more people,” she says.

As of now, a few suppliers will give you oxygen if you show proof in the form of a prescription, which wasn’t required earlier. “The government also doesn’t want people to get admitted at hospitals. A lot of cases are being handled at home, so they won’t shut operations down completely. They probably just need a couple of days to structure the process,” she says.

In the meantime, some kind of formal communication would help reduce panic among people, Arshiya adds.