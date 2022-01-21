Upgrade your face masks with these

3M N95 mask

N95 masks meet the quality standards set by NIOSH (National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health certification) and CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) in the US. It filters at least 95% of airborne particles and offers the highest level of protection. These 3M N95 masks come in white in a pack of five or 20 and it doesn’t feature a valve, which leading health organisations, have advised against. The valve does not filter the exhaling air, that’s why.

Price: Rs 2,000 for a pack of 20

Savlon FFP2 mask

FFP2 masks are certified by the Bureau of Indian Standard, and are equal to the mask standards laid down by the European Union. It provides 95% protection from particle aerosols of viruses that are greater than 0.3 microns. The Salvon masks are available in both white and grey colours and are sold as a pack of four.

Price: Rs 360 for four

Purastep KN95 mask

KN95 masks are as efficient as the N95 masks but a tad more comfortable to wear for a long time. KN95 masks come with earloops whereas the N95 masks come with elastic bands. They are also cheaper when compared to the N95 or FFP2 masks. The Purastep KN95 is a five-layered mask certified by bodies like CE, GMP, ISO, ISO 9001, and is available in grey colour.

Price: Rs 299 for 10 (discounted)