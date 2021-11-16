US govt brings gourmet delights to Bengaluru

Bengalureans are getting a peek into the diverse food culture of America at a food festival organised by the US government.

‘Taste of America’, hosted by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service, Delhi, introduces the city’s foodies to less explored gourmet delights from the US.

Economist Mariano J Beillard, senior regional agricultural attaché at the US Embassy in Delhi, says American food can easily be incorporated into Indian daily and festival meals.

Excerpts from an interview:

What kind of fusion food blends Indian and American food cultures?

Through our in-store MasterChef events, we are working in situ with a top chef to create quick and healthy regional dishes, using US food ingredients such as blueberries, cranberries, almonds, walnuts, pistachios, pecans, and sauces. US turkey and duck have made their way into our campaign — and turkey is a truly American bird species whose consumption has gained popularity around the world.

Thanksgiving is celebrated in a big way by the American community living in Bengaluru. What is the highlight of the celebrations?

Turkey is the highlight of the occasion. It is a lean, healthy poultry meat from America that can be prepared in different ways. I am waiting to see tandoori turkey with all the Indian spices come up in some menu. I might just try to do this myself. I will also try to make an accompanying gravy or chutney made from cranberries and oranges.

What do you think about the food culture of Bengaluru?

Some of my favorite Indian dishes are tandoori chicken, lamb vindaloo, kebabs, spinach paneer, biryanis, jeera rice, and mutton chops. I have been more exposed to northern Indian and Mughlai cuisine, but since I am here in southern India, I would love to try some of Bengaluru’s local dishes.

What is the main objective of the ‘Taste of America’ campaign?

Through our eight-week-long (October-December) ‘Taste of America’ campaign, we are showcasing everything from exotic fresh fruits such as US apples — red delicious and Granny Smith and pears — to tree nuts such as almonds, walnuts, pistachios, and pecans. Also being highlighted are baking ingredients, snacks, and condiments. Our goal is to demonstrate the versatility of our food and beverage products and how they can be skillfully prepared and enjoyed.