Want to be a traffic warden? Here is what you need to do

The Bengaluru City Police Traffic Warden Organisation, a voluntary group, is looking for applicants.

Traffic wardens closely assist the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) in creating awareness about traffic rules and road safety. Started in 1985, the organisation has around 750 volunteers on the roll, with 500-plus active wardens, including 52 active women wardens.

Currently, traffic wardens are needed for the Central Business District, Bengaluru South, Bengaluru North (around the airport and surrounding places), and Bengaluru East.

Just like the BTP, the organisation is classified into eight divisions — Bengaluru East, West, South, North, Northeast, Southeast, Central, and Whitefield. “Wardens have the freedom to work where they prefer, for example, near their home or workplace,” says C V Muralidhara, chief traffic warden.

Qualifications

For joining, one needs to have a PUC pass certificate and must be aged between 25 and 55. “The aspirants should have a source of income,” says Muralidhara. The uniform and training material costs Rs 4,500 and will be borne by the aspirant.

The applicant must be a Bengaluru resident, and should not have any criminal cases against him/her. “There is no language preference. All are welcome,” he adds.

Duties

The organisation holds traffic education and awareness campaigns. “We have a ‘Catch them young’ team. At camps and programmes, this team teaches youngsters about road rules and regulations, how mobiles must not be used while driving or riding, the underage shouldn’t ply a vehicle on the road, etc,” adds Muralidhara.

Traffic wardens do not levy fines. They assist the BTP during events, and create awareness among the public.

Wardens’ duty will be a minimum of 16 hours in a month (four hours a week). “There are some who do over 100 hours a month,” he says.

Training

After the applicants are selected, they will undergo a two-day training at the Traffic Training Institute in Thanisandra, with a curriculum recommended by the police.

“An introduction to traffic rules, dos and don’ts, the hierarchy and protocols of the Traffic Warden Organisation, the Motor Vehicle Act, and hand signals will be taught,” says Muralidhara.

People from all fields

Female traffic warden, A N Kalyani, an entrepreneur, tries to clock in around 20 hours every month.

She is on duty at Basavanagudi in Bengaluru South, which is “a very happening place with events like the Lalbagh Flower Show and the Kadlekai Parishe”.

“Many on the road have told me that women traffic wardens inspire them,” she shares.

Construction builder K S Diwakkar is division-in-charge at Bengaluru East. “Our division has the most number of volunteers — around 188. We are looking to have more volunteers,” he says. More volunteers are needed on duty and for campaigns at areas like Commercial Street, Frazer Town, Indiranagar, Banaswadi and Nagawara Junction, and areas like KG Halli and DJ Halli, where many do not wear helmets and flout rules, he adds. Traffic awareness drives are held regularly, Diwakkar informs.

*Applications are being accepted till November 30. If interested, contact on WhatsApp to 99000 24950.