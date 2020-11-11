What are green crackers? 

The Karnataka government has rolled back its ban on bursting firecrackers, and announced it would allow Deepavali celebrations with “green crackers.”

The directive has created huge confusion as there is no clear definition of what constitutes green crackers. This year, Deepavali is celebrated from November 14 to 16, and is expected to be muted because of the pandemic.

Metrolife found many traders in Bengaluru claiming they were adhering to green stipulations.

Firecrackers bearing the green tag hit the market last year. They are available in bigger quantities this year, say government bodies.

The National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), based in Nagpur, began researching firecracker emissions after a Supreme Court directive last year.

NEERI says it has signed 230 MoUs with fireworks manufacturers to facilitate a smooth transition.

Speaking to Metrolife, Dr Sadhana Rayalu, chief scientist and head of the environmental material division of CSIR-NEERI, says, “Green crackers reduce particulate matter Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) and Sulfur Dioxide (SO2) by 30 to 35 per cent. The use of green crackers significantly reduces the health hazards by virtue of reduction in particulate matter and other gaseous emissions.”

NEERI has developed new formulations for sound and light emitting crackers, some without the use of barium nitrate, a chemical banned in 2018.

Bengaluru scene

Madan Kumar, owner of Sri Chakravarthy Traders, dealers in Sri Kaliswari Fireworks products (‘Cock’ brand) in K R Puram and T C Palya, says he has been in the business for 30 years. “Only registered dealers sell green crackers and I am one of them,” he says.

Overall, he says, sales have dropped by 70 per cent. The pandemic has rendered business dull. “The cancellation of temple festivals and marriages and now the ban on crackers in a few states has further affected our business,” says Madan. Meena, owner of Sivakasi Cracker Bazaar in Yelahanka, says business is yet to pick up, with less than a week to go for the festival.

Sound pollution

According to a study conducted by the Central Pollution Control Board in seven cities last year, Bengaluru ranked second after Agra among the highest polluted cities. According to the report, areas in Bengaluru showed a substantial increased noise level, especially in Ejipura, Rajarajeshwarinagar and Basaveshwaranagar.

The pre-Deepavali day noise level ranged between 32 and 84 Leq.Db (A). The permissible limit for silent zone is at 40 decibels at night and 50 by day.

In Sivakasi

About 650 factories attached to the Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers Association and

Indian Fireworks Manufacturers’ Association say they are making green crackers.

P Ganesan, president of the Tamil Nadu association and director of Vinayaka Sonni Fireworks Group, says, “Eighty per cent of the products adhere to the standards set by NEERI. Scan the QR code provided on the packaging and you will be able to view the contents.”

He says the paper used to wrap these firecrackers is biodegradable.

Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu caters to 90 per cent of the firecracker needs of the country with an annual turnover of Rs 3,000 crore.

How to identify green crackers

A green stamp

QR code (scan to get chemical composition)

Traders’ certificate: these are issued by manufacturers to genuine sellers. (Green crackers cost the same as conventional crackers, traders say)

All crackers affect health, says expert

Dr T V Ramachandra, faculty, Energy and Wetlands Research Group, Centre for Ecological Sciences, IISc, urges the government to ban firecrackers altogether. “You saw how nature returned to its lost glory during the lockdown. This was shattered after the lockdown was lifted,” he says. Pollutants destroy the atmosphere and affect the respiratory system and aggravate lung-related diseases, he warns. “Green crackers are another market force and will not bring down pollution levels,” he says. He believes Covid-19 and its spread is the result of a mismanaged environment.