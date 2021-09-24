Where in Bengaluru can you learn sign language?

Not just people with disabilities, but even teachers, volunteers and HR professionals are learning sign language.
International Day of Sign Languages was observed on Thursday.
Metrolife checked out where in Bengaluru it is taught.
GiftAbled, Koramangala, an NGO for the disabled, has been holding sign language classes for nine years. The sessions have gone online since the pandemic broke out. Prarthana Prateek Kaul, founder, says, “We try to create awareness about all disabilities, and our course aims to bridge the gap between deaf individuals and everyone.” A basic crash course with 100 to 200 words for simple conversations is taught by a deaf expert. The course is free for students and volunteers who cannot afford it.
Duration: Five to eight hours
Fee: Rs 1,000-1,500
Contact: inclusion@giftabled.org
At EnAble India, Koramangala, classes and workshops are designed by deaf experts.
“We have been doing these sessions with corporates for four years. Free open events with basic language lessons are also held at frequent intervals,” says Kaavyasri D A, senior specialist.
Duration: 1 hour
Fee: Free for volunteers and open events
Contact: volunteers
@enableindia.org
Samvaad Institute of Speech and Hearing runs an introductory course across 24 hours, with two classes a week. The first five sessions are conducted in person, after which the sessions can move to Zoom. Radhika Poovayya, speech language pathologist and founder of the institute, says, “Each class is an hour long. The course includes an introduction to sign language, basic signs, and important words and sentences.”
A batch has not more than 25 students.
Duration: 24 hours, 12 weeks
Fee: Rs 10,000
Call: 94824 39430
Other institutes
Two-level courses
BleeTech, a Pune-based startup, offers design and technology-based solutions for the deaf and conducts online level classes.
Janhavi Joshi, co-founder, says, “We have two levels. The courses are specially designed and taught by deaf experts along with an interpreter. Level 1 (beginners) and Level 2 (advanced) are both 15-hours long and conducted over a month.” “We also talk about deaf inclusivity and accessibility. Vocabulary, basics of grammar and how to start off a conversation in sign language are also taught,” she explains. Level 2 includes storytelling, advanced grammar and in-depth enhancement of communication and language. “Our students include families with deaf individuals and audiologists and speech-language pathologists. We have also had students who love learning new languages,” Janhavi adds.
Duration: 15 hours
Fee: Rs 3,500 each for Level 1 and 2
Contact: 77208 79172, 90110 79083
Online resource
Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre, based in Delhi, runs a website with videos and other resources for those interested in learning sign language. Visit www.islrtc.nic.in.
