Where in Bengaluru can you learn sign language?

Not just people with disabilities, but even teachers, volunteers and HR professionals are learning sign language.

International Day of Sign Languages was observed on Thursday.

Metrolife checked out where in Bengaluru it is taught.

GiftAbled, Koramangala, an NGO for the disabled, has been holding sign language classes for nine years. The sessions have gone online since the pandemic broke out. Prarthana Prateek Kaul, founder, says, “We try to create awareness about all disabilities, and our course aims to bridge the gap between deaf individuals and everyone.” A basic crash course with 100 to 200 words for simple conversations is taught by a deaf expert. The course is free for students and volunteers who cannot afford it.

Duration: Five to eight hours

Fee: Rs 1,000-1,500

Contact: inclusion@giftabled.org

At EnAble India, Koramangala, classes and workshops are designed by deaf experts.

“We have been doing these sessions with corporates for four years. Free open events with basic language lessons are also held at frequent intervals,” says Kaavyasri D A, senior specialist.

Duration: 1 hour

Fee: Free for volunteers and open events

Contact: volunteers

@enableindia.org

Samvaad Institute of Speech and Hearing runs an introductory course across 24 hours, with two classes a week. The first five sessions are conducted in person, after which the sessions can move to Zoom. Radhika Poovayya, speech language pathologist and founder of the institute, says, “Each class is an hour long. The course includes an introduction to sign language, basic signs, and important words and sentences.”

A batch has not more than 25 students.

Duration: 24 hours, 12 weeks

Fee: Rs 10,000

Call: 94824 39430

Other institutes

Two-level courses

BleeTech, a Pune-based startup, offers design and technology-based solutions for the deaf and conducts online level classes.

Janhavi Joshi, co-founder, says, “We have two levels. The courses are specially designed and taught by deaf experts along with an interpreter. Level 1 (beginners) and Level 2 (advanced) are both 15-hours long and conducted over a month.” “We also talk about deaf inclusivity and accessibility. Vocabulary, basics of grammar and how to start off a conversation in sign language are also taught,” she explains. Level 2 includes storytelling, advanced grammar and in-depth enhancement of communication and language. “Our students include families with deaf individuals and audiologists and speech-language pathologists. We have also had students who love learning new languages,” Janhavi adds.

Duration: 15 hours

Fee: Rs 3,500 each for Level 1 and 2

Contact: 77208 79172, 90110 79083

Online resource

Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre, based in Delhi, runs a website with videos and other resources for those interested in learning sign language. Visit www.islrtc.nic.in.