Workshop on menstrual health, financial security on Sat

A city foundation is hosting workshops for women’s wellbeing and empowerment on November 12.

World of Women (WOW) is holding a workshop on women’s menstrual health and hygiene, and Finwin, a not-for-profit initiative, is holding a session on financial literacy awareness.

Shikha Golchha, president of WOW, says the group wants “to remove the taboo around menstruation” since the subject is not discussed openly.

The event will address 200 slum dwellers from Weavers Colony and Gottigere slum, off Bannerghatta Road. Period kits that include a supply of sanitary napkins for a year will be given to the participants. The group is also looking for sustainable menstrual product options for the campaign ahead, she adds.

The workshops will include tips on the importance of bathing during the menstrual cycle, staying clean and changing sanitary napkins at regular intervals, maintaining sexual health and wellness during the period cycle, etc.

“Based on a book on menstrual health called ‘Rutuchakra’, we will also be sharing information about food that can be eaten during periods, things to be avoided, and a demonstration of yoga postures to cope with cramps and aches,” she says.

The group is available to replicate these sessions at schools, and for varied groups and communities depending on the target age group.

A financial literacy session is being held along with the workshop to make “the event more powerful and share more knowledge with these women”, adds Shikha.

Seventeen-year-old Anaya Jethanandani, who is conducting the session on financial literacy for women, started Finwin in January 2021. In an attempt to help her cook, who was in an abusive relationship, Anaya assisted her in opening a bank account and helped her to understand the importance of budgeting, savings and financial independence.

After this incident, she conducted a pilot programme for 20 more domestic workers.

“When we talk about women empowerment, we always talk about having confidence and self-esteem, but don’t often address the means to attain them. I want to focus on these aspects,” she says.

* Look up worldofwomen.in or call 93413 98777 for details about WOW.To know more about Finwin, go to @finwinorg on Instagram or email at reachfinwin@gmail.com.