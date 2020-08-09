Two-day Krishna Janmashtami starts on August 11

ISKCON Bangalore has chalked out a series of events to mark the occasion on August 11 and 12 on ISKCON-Bangalore YouTube channel.

The two-day extravaganza will kickstart with a live webcast of Nauka Vihar (boat festival or theppotsava) for Sri Sri Radha Krishnachandra at the crack of dawn followed by a grand abhishek. This will be followed by a panel discussion featuring Bollywood actors Anupam Kher and Hema Malini , Dr Kasturirangan, former ISRO Chairman and Madhu Pandit Dasa, president, ISKCON Bengaluru and Chairman of Akshaya Patra Foundation. Another event will have columnist and author Amish Tripathi in conversation with Chanchalapathi Dasa, vice-president of ISKCON.

The food event will feature talks by Sanjeev Kapur, nutrition expert Rujuta Diwekar and food writer Kunal Vijaykar.

The music and dance events include a concert by great-granddaughters of MS Subbulakshmi S Aishwarya and S Saundarya, who will be presenting both popular and less-heard renditions of Subbulakshmi. There will also be performances by Anuradha Paudwal, Anup Jalota, A contemporary Carnatic progressive rock band Agam and Aikya band. There will be dance performances by Rukmini Vijayakumar and Nirupama and Rajendra.