Monsoon arrives in Kerala, could hit K'taka by June 11

Southwest Monsoon is expected to set in over parts of Karnataka by June 11 after the weather system, delayed by a week, finally hit Kerala on Saturday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, conditions are favourable for the onset of monsoon over Karnataka. But the cyclonic circulation travelling in the north-northwestern direction could play spoilsport.

“Based on how the system develops in Arabian Sea, there are chances that the onset over interior parts of Karnataka will be slightly delayed. A clear picture will be available only after observing the cyclonic circulation in the next 24 hours,” said SSM Gavaskar, junior scientific officer, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell.

The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall in coastal Karnataka from June 10.

Kerala receives showers

Several parts of central and north Kerala received heavy and moderate rainfall on Saturday as the monsoon set in over the state.

Though a red alert was sounded for some districts on Friday, the IMD withdrew the alert following reports that the intensity of the monsoon would be light during the initial days.

The Kerala disaster management department has geared up to face the monsoon, as the state witnessed massive floods last year.