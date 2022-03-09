News Live: A police officer and a suspect killed after shooting in Joplin, Missouri
News Live: A police officer and a suspect killed after shooting in Joplin, Missouri
updated: Mar 09 2022, 09:06 ist
09:03
A police officer and a suspect are dead after a shooting in Joplin, Missouri. Authorities say the violence erupted after police were called to a disturbance outside a store at a shopping center. Two other officers were wounded, one critically.
08:12
Ukraine crisis: Track the latest developments with DH
Akhilesh Yadav claims EVMs 'stolen' in Varanasi; EC clarifies machines were for training of officials
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the ruling BJP of trying to “steal” votes and claimed a truck carrying EVMs was "intercepted" in Varanasi, but the Election Commission clarified that the machines were for training officials on counting duty and were not used in elections.
In a statement issued here late on Tuesday night, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer of UP said that a "'rumour was spread by people of some political party by stopping the vehicle and alleging that these EVMs were used in elections". (PTI)
06:53
Political parties in Punjab ordering laddoos before the results of Punjab Assembly elections
Political parties in Punjab ordering laddoos before the results of Punjab Assembly elections
Poll violence drastically down in 2022 compared to 2017 in UP: Police
Uttar Pradesh has registered a sharp decline in the cases of poll violence during the just-concluded assembly elections compared to the one held in 2017, police said on Tuesday. The state witnessed only 33 cases of violence during the seven-phase state assembly elections compared to 97 in 2017, the police said in a statement amid the preparation for the counting of the votes on March 10. (PTI)
Political parties in Punjab ordering laddoos before the results of Punjab Assembly elections
