News Live: A police officer and a suspect killed after shooting in Joplin, Missouri

  • updated: Mar 09 2022, 09:06 ist
  • 09:03

    A police officer and a suspect are dead after a shooting in Joplin, Missouri. Authorities say the violence erupted after police were called to a disturbance outside a store at a shopping center. Two other officers were wounded, one critically.

  • 08:12

  • 06:57

    Akhilesh Yadav claims EVMs 'stolen' in Varanasi; EC clarifies machines were for training of officials

    Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the ruling BJP of trying to “steal” votes and claimed a truck carrying EVMs was "intercepted" in Varanasi, but the Election Commission clarified that the machines were for training officials on counting duty and were not used in elections.

    In a statement issued here late on Tuesday night, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer of UP said that a "'rumour was spread by people of some political party by stopping the vehicle and alleging that these EVMs were used in elections". (PTI)

  • 06:53

    Political parties in Punjab ordering laddoos before the results of Punjab Assembly elections

  • 06:52

    Poll violence drastically down in 2022 compared to 2017 in UP: Police

    Uttar Pradesh has registered a sharp decline in the cases of poll violence during the just-concluded assembly elections compared to the one held in 2017, police said on Tuesday. The state witnessed only 33 cases of violence during the seven-phase state assembly elections compared to 97 in 2017, the police said in a statement amid the preparation for the counting of the votes on March 10. (PTI)