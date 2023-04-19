India Political Updates: I want to be with BJP, like to meet Amit Shah, says Mukul Roy

I want to be with BJP, like to meet Amit Shah: Mukul Roy
Veteran TMC leader Mukul Roy, who kept the political pundits guessing over his next move, on Tuesday night said he is still aBJPlegislator and would like to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah as he is keen on returning to the saffron camp.
Roy, who on Monday night travelled to New Delhi for "some personal work", even as his family initially claimed that he was "missing", only to later accuse theBJPof indulging in dirty politics using the TMC leader who is unwell and not in the "right frame of mind".
"I am aBJPlegislator. I want to be with theBJP. The party has made arrangements for my stay here. I want to meet Amit Shah and speak to (party president) J P Nadda,” he told a Bengali news channel late on Tuesday evening.
