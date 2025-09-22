Preparations brisk for exhibition, food mela & flower show ahead of Mysuru's Dasara festival

<p>Mysuru: During 11-day Dasara festivities in Mysuru, amid 30 events at 20 venues, people can relish a variety of cuisines at food mela, enjoy attractive floral models at the flower show. Visitors to Mysuru can even shop at 150 aesthetically designed heritage style stalls amid the ambience of Belur-Halebid temples of the Hoysalas and musical fountain at 90-day Dasara Exhibition.</p><p>The new artistically designed creative structures have been done at the cost of Rs 10 crore at Dasara exhibition grounds. Besides, people can now enjoy musical fountain with 500 metres length and 45 metres width, designed at the cost of Rs 10 crore near the entrance. All these are the initiatives of KEA Chairman Ayub Khan. They will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with launch of Dasara Exhibition on Monday.</p><p>People can even look for 33 government stalls highlighting various schemes of Government departments, regional specialties of districts among others. They can also relish food at 100 stalls at Food Court and enjoy 65 games at the amusement park. </p><p>KEA CEO K Rudresh informed that there will be four stalls by Navy, Airforce, Army and ISRO, who will display their works, arms and latest innovations. </p>.Mysuru Dasara: Platform for women, children to display talents, inspire farmers.<p><strong>Food mela</strong></p><p>At Dasara Ahara mela, people can relish a variety of cuisines specific to different regions of the State, Country including Mysuru Masala dosa to Jolada rotti, Mirchi bajji, Girmit of North Karnataka to Mangaluru buns, bonda, Mulabagal dosa, Bamboo biryani at about 150 stalls Maharaja's college ground. People can look for talks on healthy food besides cultural programmes by children and cooking contest.</p><p>Joint director of Food and Civil Supplies Manteswamy informed that Ahara mela sub committee along with officials of Food safety and drug administration, Mysuru City Corporation and other departments, have taken measures for food safety, waste management, fire safety, health management, seating arrangement, shelter, drinking water and toilets. Besides 50 staff of MCC, 20 staff of Hootagalli city municipal council will maintain cleanliness. Minister for Food and Civil Supplies K H Muniyappa will launch Food mela on Monday. </p><p><strong>Flower show</strong></p><p>Kuppanna park or Nishad Bagh is all set with flower show featuring 60,000 flower pots of more than 30 varieties including Cocks comb, Celosia, Cosmos, Salvia, Petunia at their sprawling 10 acre campus near Hardinge circle. At Glass house, they have come up with floral model of 'Mahatma Gandhi's memorial of Kanyakumari' with 3 lakh roses; besides floral replicas of Dandi march of Delhi. </p><p>Other highlights of flower show are floral models depicting State Government's guarantee schemes; display of army truck, air jet and others to offer gratitude to those part of Operation Sindhoor including Sophia Qureshi, Vysomika singh; floral models of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, Elephant carrying golden howdah, Nava Durgas, models with messages to save earth. People can also look for stalls which create awareness on organic farming, Government facilities for farmers; sale of fruit bearing plants, besides food court and children's park. Contests like floral rangolis, flower arrangement, veg carving are also arranged. </p><p><strong>Tourists throng Mysuru for Dasara</strong></p><p>With just a day away for 10 day Dasara festivities, city is already packed with people, witnessing traffic snarls, as tourists and guests of city residents are rushing to the city for the festival. </p><p>According to President of Mysuru Hotel Owners Association C Narayanagowda, there are 10,500 rooms in 25 star category hotels and 400 hotels and lodges in Mysuru city. About 80% of the rooms were occupied on Saturday and Sunday. More than 60% of the rooms are already booked from September 29 to October 2. At least 30% of the visitors have been from other states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. </p>