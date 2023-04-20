India Political Updates: Centre stalling govt recruitments in Delhi, says Saurabh Bharadwaj
India Political Updates: Centre stalling govt recruitments in Delhi, says Saurabh Bharadwaj
updated: Apr 20 2023, 09:28 ist
Track the political updates from India, only with DH.
09:27
BJP announces fourth list of candidates for Karnataka elections; Eshwarappa's son snubbed
The ruling BJP in Karnataka has released its fourth list, naming candidates for remaining two constituencies- Shivamogga and Manvi.In Shivamogga, the party on Wednesday gave the ticket to Channabasappa, while denying it to sitting MLA and senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa's family.
Congress announces final list of candidates for Karnataka polls
The Congress in the early hours on Thursday released its sixth and final list, announcing candidates for the remaining five constituencies for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka. Today is the last day for filing nominations.
Verdict on Rahul's plea against conviction likely today
A sessions court in Gujarat’s Surat city is likely to pronounce its order on Thursday on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s plea for a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark.
Centre stalling govt recruitments in Delhi: Saurabh Bharadwaj
Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday accused the Centre of stalling government recruitments in the national capital for the last nine years.
Bharadwaj's remarks came after Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena handed over appointment letters to nearly 1,500 newly recruited Delhi government employees, including 324 school principals and 500 fire fighters.
Raj Niwas officials rubbished the charges, saying that the AAP dispensation never put up demands for filling up vacancies.
"The Education Department or any other department of GNCTD never ever put up demands for filling vacancies despite huge, glaring and long pending vacancies. They always preferred ad hocism aimed at favouritism by appointing thousands of employees on contract, in gross violation of procedures, manuals and court orders," a Raj Niwas official said.
BJP announces fourth list of candidates for Karnataka elections; Eshwarappa's son snubbed
The ruling BJP in Karnataka has released its fourth list, naming candidates for remaining two constituencies- Shivamogga and Manvi.In Shivamogga, the party on Wednesday gave the ticket to Channabasappa, while denying it to sitting MLA and senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa's family.
Read more
Congress announces final list of candidates for Karnataka polls
The Congress in the early hours on Thursday released its sixth and final list, announcing candidates for the remaining five constituencies for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka. Today is the last day for filing nominations.
Read more
Tharoor lauds PM Modi for giving Vande Bharat train to Kerala
Verdict on Rahul's plea against conviction likely today
A sessions court in Gujarat’s Surat city is likely to pronounce its order on Thursday on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s plea for a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark.
Read more
Centre stalling govt recruitments in Delhi: Saurabh Bharadwaj
Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday accused the Centre of stalling government recruitments in the national capital for the last nine years.
Bharadwaj's remarks came after Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena handed over appointment letters to nearly 1,500 newly recruited Delhi government employees, including 324 school principals and 500 fire fighters.
Raj Niwas officials rubbished the charges, saying that the AAP dispensation never put up demands for filling up vacancies.
"The Education Department or any other department of GNCTD never ever put up demands for filling vacancies despite huge, glaring and long pending vacancies. They always preferred ad hocism aimed at favouritism by appointing thousands of employees on contract, in gross violation of procedures, manuals and court orders," a Raj Niwas official said.