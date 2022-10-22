India Political Updates: Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Yeragera village, Karnataka

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday hit back at his former JD(U) colleague and ace poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who recently said that the Bihar CM's ties with the BJP are not just over yet.
"Nitish Kumar has kept a line open with the BJP. He is in touch with the BJP through his party MP and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh ji," Kishor, who is on a state-wide padyatra, said on Wednesday.
When his reaction to Kishor's comment was sought on Friday, Nitish Kumar said: "Don't take his (Kishore's) name in front of me in the future. I gave him respect when he was with me. Now he is making statements against me. He speaks for his own publicity and can say whatever he wants. I don't want to comment on his statements."
08:15
The Karnataka High Court on Friday quashed cases against two Congress leaders in connection with the 'PayCM campaign' launched by the grand old party to target the BJP-led government in the state.
08:14
After Asur controversy, Hindu body seeks Netaji's photo on currency notes replacing Gandhi's
The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha on Friday demanded that the picture of Mahatma Gandhi on currency notes should be replaced with that of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as the latter's contribution to the freedom struggle was "no less" than the Father of the Nation.
The demand from the organisation comes weeks after the outrage over the installation of a Mahishasur idol that resembled Mahatma Gandhi at a Durga puja organised by ABHM here.
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Yeragera village, Karnataka.
