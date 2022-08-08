1 killed in cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba

1 killed in cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba; some houses vacated

Meanwhile, five houses in the adjacent Gulel village were evacuated due to the overflow of water and people were shifted to safer places

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Aug 08 2022, 15:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 15:00 ist

Cloudbursts struck at least two villages in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, killing a 15-year-old boy and prompting the evacuation of some houses, officials said Monday.

The Chamba District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) said Bhadoga and Kandhwara villages were hit by sudden heavy rains on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

At Bhadoga, Vijay Kumar (15) died and two other people sustained injuries, the state disaster management department said.

At Kandhwara, a PWD bridge over Shalei Kandhwara nullah and agricultural land were damaged, they said.

Meanwhile, five houses in the adjacent Gulel village were evacuated due to the overflow of water and people were shifted to safer places, the department said.

Himachal Pradesh
India News
cloudburst
Death

