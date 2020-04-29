10 arrested in attack on police in Bengal’s Howrah

A day after police personnel were chased and allegedly assaulted by a large mob while enforcing lockdown in a red zone area of West Bengal’s Howrah district 10 persons have been arrested in the case. The incident took place in the Tikiapara area in Howrah which is a red zone district.

According to sources in the Howrah Police Comissionerate, the situation in the area has been peaceful so far and large police contingents are patrolling the area.

“We have ensured that there are no loop wholes in enforcing lockdown in the area,” said a senior official of the Howrah Police Comissionerate. He also said two police personnel were injured during the assault.

The incident took place when police patrol reached the Belirius Road in Tikiapara upon receiving information that a large crowd has gathered at the local market violating the lockdown. When the police personnel tried to send these people back home an altercation started and soon things came to blows.

According to locals soon a large mob rushed at the police personnel pelting stones at them. Two police vehicles were vandalized. The outnumbered police personnel had no option but to back down. Soon after a large police contingent along with RAF reached the spot and baton-charged the crowd to disperse them.

Since the area is minority-dominated BJP has accused the Trinamool Congress government of resorting to “appeasement politics” and not enforcing the lockdown properly in such areas.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that some were trying to malign the West Bengal government by using the Tikiapara incident. However, she condemned the attack on police.