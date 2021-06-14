10-yr-old boy sodomised by two youths in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 10-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by two youths who also recorded a video of their act, police said on Monday.
According to the complaint lodged by the victim's family, the boy was taken to a sugarcane field in a village under Jansath police station area where he was sodomised on Sunday.
The family alleged that the accused also posted on social media the video footage which has gone viral.
Station House Officer D K Tyagi said a case has been registered against the accused - Gaurav and Sethal.
While Gaurav has been arrested, police is trying to nab Sethal, he added.
The victim is undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.
